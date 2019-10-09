BIDDEFORD - Paul Saucier, 78, of Biddeford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at his home. He was born August 1, 1941 in Biddeford to Hercules and Claire (Talbot) Saucier. He was educated locally, graduating from St. Louis High School in 1959.
Paul was predeceased by his spouse, Jon Moulton on Dec. 7, 2013; and by a brother, Donald Saucier in 2018.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Reilly of Biddeford, his brother, Richard Saucier and wife, Sandra of Biddeford; two stepsons, Jeffrey Moulton of Estero, Fla., Gregory Moulton of Homedale, Idaho; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews,
Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow in the Hope Chapel at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.
Donations in Paul's memory may be made to:
St. Jude Childrens' Hospital
P.O. Box 1000
Dept. 142
Memphis, TN 38/101
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019