Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette "Cricket" (Elie) Carpenter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PORTLAND - Paulette "Cricket" (Elie) Carpenter, 71, of Biddeford, passed away Friday evening on June 28, 2019 in Portland.



She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 17, 1947, a daughter of Emile and Alberta (Descoteaux) Pelchat. She was educated from Biddeford schools.



Earlier, Paulette worked various jobs in the daycare and healthcare industry. She eventually went to Foreside Harbor in Falmouth as a CNA and CRMA for many years. She later started working at the Portland Jetport where she enjoyed several years in customer service working with many travelers, retiring in 2011.



Her hobbies included arts and crafts and decorating cakes, always using her creativeness to please others. She also enjoyed her cats, the beach and many summers with family at Barkers Pond. Cricket loved her family, especially the times with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.



She is survived by her five children, Michael R. Elie and his partner, Katie Petrin, Ricky L. Elie and his wife, Michelle, Heidi A. Johnson and her husband, Jon, Brandi L. Elie and Shelly M. Brooks and her husband, Ben; 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Dylan, Danika, LeeChad, Robbie, Johnny B., Jasmine, Jaiden, Cooper and Charlotte, 10 great-grandchildren, Gianni, Monique, Emile, Jaxson, Kennedy, Joey, Baby Girl on the way, Brayden, Adison and Alize.



She is also survived by two siblings, Claire Nason and Emile "Junior" Pelchat; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Laurel Hill Cemetery Chapel, Saco. Burial will be private at a later date. To view Paulette's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



PORTLAND - Paulette "Cricket" (Elie) Carpenter, 71, of Biddeford, passed away Friday evening on June 28, 2019 in Portland.She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 17, 1947, a daughter of Emile and Alberta (Descoteaux) Pelchat. She was educated from Biddeford schools.Earlier, Paulette worked various jobs in the daycare and healthcare industry. She eventually went to Foreside Harbor in Falmouth as a CNA and CRMA for many years. She later started working at the Portland Jetport where she enjoyed several years in customer service working with many travelers, retiring in 2011.Her hobbies included arts and crafts and decorating cakes, always using her creativeness to please others. She also enjoyed her cats, the beach and many summers with family at Barkers Pond. Cricket loved her family, especially the times with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.She is survived by her five children, Michael R. Elie and his partner, Katie Petrin, Ricky L. Elie and his wife, Michelle, Heidi A. Johnson and her husband, Jon, Brandi L. Elie and Shelly M. Brooks and her husband, Ben; 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Dylan, Danika, LeeChad, Robbie, Johnny B., Jasmine, Jaiden, Cooper and Charlotte, 10 great-grandchildren, Gianni, Monique, Emile, Jaxson, Kennedy, Joey, Baby Girl on the way, Brayden, Adison and Alize.She is also survived by two siblings, Claire Nason and Emile "Junior" Pelchat; nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Laurel Hill Cemetery Chapel, Saco. Burial will be private at a later date. To view Paulette's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Published in Journal Tribune on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close