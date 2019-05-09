BIDDEFORD - Pauline Goulet, 88, of Biddeford, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Andre's Healthcare Facility.

She was born Sept. 7, 1930 in Lewiston the adopted daughter of Regina Belanger, coming to this area as a child. Pauline was educated locally and was a graduate of Biddeford High School in the Class of 1949.

On June 30, 1951, she married Leo R. Goulet.

Pauline had been employed as a secretary with the Nadeau Insurance Agency for 16 years.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Leo R. Goulet on Dec. 2, 1991.

Surviving are her daughter Jeanne M. Goulet of Sanford; and nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. Burial and graveside services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to Waban Assn., 5 Dunaway Drive, Sanford, ME 04005.