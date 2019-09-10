FARMINGTON - Pentti O. Pyyhkala, 77, of Farmington, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Finland, he was a son of Toivo and Lahja Kaponen Pyyhkala. He immigrated to Westminster, Mass., and then later moved to Maine.
He worked in the office equipment and building trades in Massachusetts and Maine. His passions included photography, travel, nature, and the sea.
He is survived by a daughter, Minna Pyyhkala, her husband, John FitzPatrick and a son, Mika Pyyhkala, all of Massachusetts, stepchildren, Rachel Beauregard of Massachusetts and Bill Epps of Arizona; his brother, Pertti Pyyhkala, his wife, Leena of Finland; grandchildren, Gabriela Zajickova and Jennifer LeBlanc; two great-grandchildren, Roxie LeBlanc and A.J. Wentworth, all of
Massachusetts. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jouni Pyyhkala, Mikko Pyyhkala, and Paula Pyyhkala of Finland.
A celebration and remembrance is planned at sea on the MARIE L out of Portland on Saturday September 14 at noon. For more details please email [email protected]
To view Pentti's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
L;Funeral AT Hutchins 2
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019