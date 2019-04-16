Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis E. Buck.

OSSPEE, N.H. - Phyllis E. Buck, 89, formerly of Acton, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Phyllis was born on March 12, 1930 to Leonard and Gertrude (Smith) Hammel in Plymouth, New Hampshire where she grew up and attended local schools.

She moved to Maine shortly after marrying Reginald Monroe in 1946. Together they shared 37 years of marriage until his death in 1983. In 1984, she married Harrison Buck and together they shared 26 years of marriage until his death in 2010.

During her working life, Phyllis was employed for several years in the local shoe shops and then went on to work at Sprague Electric in Sanford where she stayed for many years until her retirement.

Phyllis loved playing golf, going dancing, bowling and doing puzzles. She had been a very active member of the Acton Congregational Church. In her retirement she loved going out with friends and family and had been fortunate to go on several trips with her husband Harrison. She will be remembered as kind and loving woman who was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed.

Phyllis was predeceased by her first husband, Reginald Monroe, Sr.; by her second husband, Harrison Buck; by her son, Richard Monroe and by her sister, Peggy Carter.

Surviving are her three sons, Reginald Monroe, Jr. and his wife May of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, Ronald Monroe of West Newfield and David Dyer and his wife Joan of Shapleigh; four siblings, Leonard Hamel, Jr. and his wife Joleen of Rumney, New Hampshire, Pearl Wanat and her husband Peter of Meriden, Connecticut, Sylvia Agley and her husband Bill of Rockledge, Florida and Priscilla Kenney of Springvale; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main St. in Springvale.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Community for the care and compassion shown to Phyllis and her family during her period of declining health.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to Mountain View Community Gift Cart Fund, In memory of Phyliss Buck, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

