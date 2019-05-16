BIDDEFORD - Priscilla C. Buchanan, 78, of Biddeford died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice.

She was born Dec. 9, 1940, a daughter of Henry and Blanche (Garneau) Pare. She was educated locally, attending St. Joseph's High School.

On Aug. 14, 1962 she married Larry Buchanan in St. Joseph Church.

Priscilla had been employed in local shoe shops from 1962 to 1967, and with West Point Pepperell/Stevens/Home from 1967 until she retired in 2006.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and cryptograms, trips to Foxwoods, travel to Florida and North Carolina, and visiting with her grandchildren.

Priscilla was predeceased by her daughter, Tina Buchanan in 1964, and by a sister Sonia Martel in 2015.

She is survived by a daughter Shirley Breton of Old Orchard Beach; three sons Larry W. Buchanan, Jr. and wife Patsy of Saco, Steven Buchanan and wife April of Medford, Maine and David Buchanan of Biddeford; a sister Hilda Frechette of Westbrook; a brother John Pare of Biddeford; nine grandchildren Sean, Nicole, Dawson, Seth, Morgan, Kayla, Samuel, Kurt and Derek; two great-grandchildren Skylar and Roman; and nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. Graveside services will be in St Joseph's Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005.

