Service Information

Hope Memorial Chapel

480 Elm St

Biddeford , ME 04005

(207)-282-6300

Funeral service

10:00 AM

Hope Memorial Chapel

480 Elm St

Biddeford , ME 04005

BIDDEFORD - Rachel T. Goulet, 93, of Biddeford, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Evergreen Manor in Saco. She was born Jan. 30, 1926 in Biddeford, a daughter of Ephrem and Lydia (Leblanc) Tardiff, and attended local schools.



On Jan. 10 1948 she married Ivan Goulet in St. Joseph's Church.



Rachel had worked for six years in area shoe shops, at Biddeford Box Shop for seven years, and had worked part time at St. Francis College, retiring in 1988.



Rachel enjoyed doing home crafts, gardening, cooking and camping. She had been a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the American Legion Auxiliary.



She was predeceased by three brothers, Hervé, Gerard, and Leo Paul Tardiff and three sisters, Diana Leblond, Germaine Tardiff and Rita Lafortune



Surviving are Ivan Goulet, her husband of 71 years of Biddeford; her daughter, Diane G. Belanger and husband John of N. Fort Meyers, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in Rachel's memory may be made to:



St. James School



15 Graham St.



Biddeford, ME 04005



