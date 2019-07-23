BIDDEFORD - Rachel T. Goulet, 93, of Biddeford, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Evergreen Manor in Saco. She was born Jan. 30, 1926 in Biddeford, a daughter of Ephrem and Lydia (Leblanc) Tardiff, and attended local schools.
On Jan. 10 1948 she married Ivan Goulet in St. Joseph's Church.
Rachel had worked for six years in area shoe shops, at Biddeford Box Shop for seven years, and had worked part time at St. Francis College, retiring in 1988.
Rachel enjoyed doing home crafts, gardening, cooking and camping. She had been a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Hervé, Gerard, and Leo Paul Tardiff and three sisters, Diana Leblond, Germaine Tardiff and Rita Lafortune
Surviving are Ivan Goulet, her husband of 71 years of Biddeford; her daughter, Diane G. Belanger and husband John of N. Fort Meyers, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Evergreen Manor for the loving care given to Rachel while she was in their care.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Rachel's memory may be made to:
St. James School
15 Graham St.
Biddeford, ME 04005
Published in Journal Tribune on July 23, 2019