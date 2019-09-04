BIDDEFORD - Rachel Theresa Ruel, 94 of Biddeford died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford on April 6, 1925, the daughter of Desire and Leila Bouthillette Auger. She was married to Raymond Ruel who predeceased her on May 6, 2017. Rachel worked at Maremount for 28 years retiring in 1971. After retirement, she worked at Pepperell for five years. Rachel enjoyed making crafts. She was an avid walker and biker. Her true passion was spending time with family and friends.
Rachel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; three brothers, Richard Auger of Buxton, Robert and Maurice Auger both of Biloxi, Miss., sisters, Frances Auger of Biddeford, Lena Grenier of Old Orchard Beach, Rita Daigle of Old Orchard Beach, and Lucille Labbe of Biddeford.
She is survived by her son, Richard Ruel of East Lebanon, a daughter, Doris Gaumont of Shapleigh, Claire Credit of Biddeford, Mignonne Nelson of Virginia; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday October 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachel's memory can be given to the
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019