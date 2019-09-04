Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Theresa Ruel. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Rachel Theresa Ruel, 94 of Biddeford died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford on April 6, 1925, the daughter of Desire and Leila Bouthillette Auger. She was married to Raymond Ruel who predeceased her on May 6, 2017. Rachel worked at Maremount for 28 years retiring in 1971. After retirement, she worked at Pepperell for five years. Rachel enjoyed making crafts. She was an avid walker and biker. Her true passion was spending time with family and friends.



Rachel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; three brothers, Richard Auger of Buxton, Robert and Maurice Auger both of Biloxi, Miss., sisters, Frances Auger of Biddeford, Lena Grenier of Old Orchard Beach, Rita Daigle of Old Orchard Beach, and Lucille Labbe of Biddeford.



She is survived by her son, Richard Ruel of East Lebanon, a daughter, Doris Gaumont of Shapleigh, Claire Credit of Biddeford, Mignonne Nelson of Virginia; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday October 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.



On-line condolences can be given to the funeral home at



In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachel's memory can be given to the



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074



BIDDEFORD - Rachel Theresa Ruel, 94 of Biddeford died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford on April 6, 1925, the daughter of Desire and Leila Bouthillette Auger. She was married to Raymond Ruel who predeceased her on May 6, 2017. Rachel worked at Maremount for 28 years retiring in 1971. After retirement, she worked at Pepperell for five years. Rachel enjoyed making crafts. She was an avid walker and biker. Her true passion was spending time with family and friends.Rachel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; three brothers, Richard Auger of Buxton, Robert and Maurice Auger both of Biloxi, Miss., sisters, Frances Auger of Biddeford, Lena Grenier of Old Orchard Beach, Rita Daigle of Old Orchard Beach, and Lucille Labbe of Biddeford.She is survived by her son, Richard Ruel of East Lebanon, a daughter, Doris Gaumont of Shapleigh, Claire Credit of Biddeford, Mignonne Nelson of Virginia; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday October 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.On-line condolences can be given to the funeral home at www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachel's memory can be given to theGosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close