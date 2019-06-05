ROCHESTER, N.H. - Raymond A. Therrien, 86 of Rochester, N.H., died Sunday June 2, 2019, following a period of faiIing health. Born in Berlin, N.H., April 23, 1933. Loving husband, father, grandfather and Korean War veteran, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris; son, Wayne and wife, Laurie of Rochester, N.H.; and son, Marc and wife, Alyson, of Barrington, N.H.; grandchildren, Stacy Bowers Therrien, Emily Therrien and Andrew Therrien.
He is survived by sisters, Marie Vachon, Sister Florence Therrien, Jeanne Allaire and brother, Robert Therrien and predeceased by brothers Rene Therrien, Fern Therrien, Rosaire Therrien and sister Teresa Mains.
Raymond was a decorated Korean War hero flying in B-29s. He founded his business Rays Tool and Die in 1978 which later became RTD Technologies. After leaving the Air Force Ray enjoyed wood working, flying his Piper Cub and spending time with his family. He will be missed.
Calling Hours, Wednesday June 5, 4-6 p.m., at Grondin Funeral home, Rochester, N.H.
Church Service: Thursday June 6, 10 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, Ray has asked that donations
be made to:
Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Journal Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019