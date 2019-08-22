LYMAN - Raymond Paul Bineau, 76, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019 in Scarborough.
He was born in Biddeford, on July 22, 1943, the son of the late Paul and Rachel (Boutet) Bineau and graduated from Biddeford High School.
Raymond went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. He truly loved the Navy and his Reserve duties and remained patriotic through out his life. He was a true American.
He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for many years. After his retirement, he worked as a school bus driver for 16 years in Saco.
Raymond will always be remembered as a loving and loyal man who regularly gave blood to those in need.
For enjoyment, Raymond enjoyed driving his 1986 1100 Honda Shadow which he kept in pristine condition.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Cathy (Welch) Bineau; three children; siblings, Donald Bineau and his wife Karen and Diane Cote and her husband Butch; and many dear friends and extended family.
A graveside service with U.S. Navy honors will be held on Saturday August 24 at 11 a.m. at the Goodwins Mills Village Cemetery, Rte. 35, in Lyman.
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019