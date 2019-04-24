KENNEBUNKPORT - Richard Davies, 70, of Kennebunkport died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 29, 1948, a son of Robert "Red" and Rita (Goulet) Davies. He was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School in the Class of 1966.

Dick worked as a plumber and was a self-employed plumber for much of his working life. He retired due to illness two years ago.

Surviving are a sister Diane Davies and a brother Robert Davies, both of Biddeford; his life companion Elaine Fraser of Kennebunkport and her sons Craig Fraser of Kennebunk and Christopher Fraser of Kennebunkport.

Visiting Hours will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford.

