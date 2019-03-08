Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. Gagne.

ALFRED - Richard M. Gagne, 74, of Alfred passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1944 in Biddeford the son of Marcel and Anita (Lamarre) Gagne. Richard was educated in the Biddeford School system.

Richard was extremely proud of the time he served in the U.S. Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Sergeant in only four years. He retired from Pratt and Whitney as a machinist.

Surviving Richard are his children, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's name be made to the : https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate

Visiting Hours will 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be in the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale with military honors.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

