BIDDEFORD - Rita L. Lafortune, 97 of Biddeford died Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Andre's Healthcare Facility following a long illness.

She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 20, 1921, the daughter of Ephrem and Lydia (LeBlanc) Tardiff. Mrs. Lafortune was educated locally.

On May 25, 1946, she married Paul E. Lafortune at St. Joseph Church.

Mrs. Lafortune was a member of the Biddeford Senior Citizens. She worked for 20 years with Bates Manufacturing Company and several years at Hermann Shoe in Scarborough. She was also employed with Saco Touring Corporation, retiring in 1971. Rita enjoyed playing bingo.

Rita is predeceased by brothers, Hervey, Gerard, Leo Paul Tardiff; and sisters, Diana LeBlond and Germaine Tardiff.

She is survived by Paul E. Lafortune, her husband of 72 years; a son, Robert P. Lafortune and wife Anne of Biddeford; a sister, Rachel Goulet of Saco; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Anne's Chapel of St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

