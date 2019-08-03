Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita M. Lehoux . View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St. Biddeford , ME View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Rita M. Lehoux, 83, of Kennebunk, formerly of Biddeford, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Huntington Common. She was born in Biddeford, Nov. 12, 1935, the daughter of Solime and Florence (Precourt) Corbeil.



Rita graduated from Biddeford High School. On Feb. 6, 1960, she married Adrien E. "Specs" Lehoux at St. Joseph's Church.



She worked in the shoe manufacturing industry for over 20 years. Rita also worked for the Biddeford High School Hot Lunch Program for 12 years, retiring in 1997.



Rita was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She enjoyed spending time with family, including her many godchildren, watching grandchildren play sports, and sewing.



She is predeceased by her husband, Adrien of 37 years, two brothers, Paul Corbeil and Solime Corbeil, two sisters, Florence Picard and Marie Daughter.



Rita is survived by one daughter, Michelle Pierce and husband Bruce and grandsons, Matthew and Jared of Biddeford; one sister, Sylvia Bourget of Saco, two brothers, Ovide Corbeil of Bridgton and Lucien Corbiel of Saco; several nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date.



To share condolences online, please visit



The family is thankful for all the amazing friends and caretakers at Huntington Common who enriched her life during her last years.



Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019

