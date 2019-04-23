BIDDEFORD - Rita P. Chadbourne, 1940-2019, a longtime resident of Biddeford Maine, passed peacefully at home with family by her side on April 17, 2019, at the age of 78.

Rita was born Nov. 6, 1940 to Arthur and Laurette (Savard) Boissonneault of Biddeford, Maine.

Rita was a loving, generous, hardworking woman. After retiring she enjoyed babysitting her four grandchildren and then seven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed many hobbies including bingo, crafting, and dancing. Her home was always filled with love and laughter. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Rita is survived by her siblings, Elaine Seader, Carol Joncas and husband Bob, and Richard (Kiki) Boissonneault and his wife Jeanne; her daughters, Brenda Martel and husband Donald Martel Sr., and Tracy Martel and boyfriend Skip Scruton; her grandchildren Donald Martel Jr., Courtney Martel and fiancé Mike Froehlich, Christopher Martel, and Anthony Martel; her great-grandchildren Jasmine, Glen, Kyleigh, Natalie, Marcus, Jackson, and Shawn; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Condolences can be given at the Celebration of Life at Seacoast Chapel, 228 Buxton Road, Saco, Maine at 11 a.m. May 11.