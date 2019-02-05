BIDDEFORD - Rita P. Jarry, 69, of Biddeford, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Rita was born on Nov. 29, 1949 in Biddeford, the daughter of Felix and Florida (Grenier) Bergeron. Rita was educated in Biddeford schools graduating from the former St. Louis High School Class of 1968. After graduation she worked several year doing customer service. She later furthered her education in travel and tourism at Andover College and received her associates degree.

Rita was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was proud of her 36 years of sobriety. Rita liked to crochet and to spend time with family.

Rita is survived by her two loving daughters Florida Jarry, and Crystal Hill and her husband Shane Hill; adopted daughter Bonnie McGuire; a son; a sister, Claire Wodraska; granddaughter Jesy Hill; and several nieces and nephews. Loved forever and always!

A Graveside service will be held in the spring.

