Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. St. Pierre.

BIDDEFORD - Robert A. "Bob" St. Pierre, 88, of Biddeford, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 16, 1930 in Biddeford, a son of Jovite A. and Amanda (Rouillard) St. Pierre. He was educated at St. Joseph's Grammar School and graduated from St. Louis High School with the Class of 1948. Bob married the love of his life, Aurore C. Lamb, at St. Andre's Church on Jan. 27, 1951.

As a youth, Bob delivered newspapers which sold for 3¢ per copy, earning ½¢ each, and made home milk deliveries for a local dairy. He began "working the sinks" at Reilly's Bakery while a freshman in high school, and loyally remained there as a baker for the next 47 years. He retired in 1992.

After retiring Bob's life was centered around volunteering at Southern Maine Medical Center, where he became the cafeteria's renowned "Sandwich Man" who shared the joke-of-the-day with his regulars. He was the humble 2004 recipient of the Lauren Shulman Volunteer Award and ultimately surpassed 5,000 volunteer hours over a 23-year span.

Bob devotedly "collected" at St. Joseph Church for over 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization, for over 60 years. He faithfully said nighttime prayer before bedtime.

He enjoyed running errands with his companion, Claire Nute, and going to his favorite restaurants where he could collect "happy hugs" from their regular staffs. His true love was sitting in his "family room" with a cocktail by his side, fire roaring in the fireplace, the Red Sox on TV and the chatting of family members.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Aurore St. Pierre, sons Donald and Norman St. Pierre and a grandson, Todd St. Pierre.

Surviving are two sons Michael St. Pierre and his wife Joyce of Berwick, and David St. Pierre and his companion Penelope Berry of Biddeford; his companion of 38 years, Claire Nute of Biddeford; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to: The , New England Division, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.