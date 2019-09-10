Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. Pineo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Robert B. Pineo, 74, of Old Orchard Beach, formerly of the Norton/Attleboro, Mass. area, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.



Born in Brockton, Mass. on Sept. 2, 1945, he was a loving son of the late Arnold A., Sr. and Margaret L. (Innes) Pineo.



Bob grew up in the Norton/Attleboro, Mass. area and was educated in Norton Public Schools. Prior to retiring, he was the proud owner of the Pineo Foundation Company and the Arnold Oil Company, named in memory of his late father and both operated in Scarborough.



A resident of Maine since 1971, Bob's greatest passion in life was spending time with cherished children and grandchildren. His hobbies included being an avid stock car race driver in Scarborough but above all, he will always be remembered for his strong work ethics.



He is survived by his devoted daughters, Nadine R. Dunn and her husband, Daniel of Williamsburg, Va., Tracey A. Gaudette of Old Orchard Beach, and Deanne R. "Dee Dee" Ledoux and her husband, Wade of Parsonsfield. He was the dear brother of Bruce L. Pineo of Rock Island, Ill., Pamela J. Porell of Moultonborough, N.H., Susan M. DiTommaso of North Providence, R.I. and the late Arnold A. Pineo Jr., Gary R. Pineo, Beverly J. Houde, Ruth M. Forget, Margaret L. Wynn, Norma I. Cole and Richard S. Pineo. He is also survived by his adoring nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many, many nieces and nephews.



His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton, Mass. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton, Mass.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com



In lieu of flowers, Robert's family has requested that



donations in his memory be made to



