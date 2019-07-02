SANFORD - Robert Doiron, 72, of Sanford, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 at his home in Sanford. Bob was born in Sanford on August 5, 1946 to Wilfred and Lucy (Dion) Doiron).
Bob was raised in Sanford and graduated from Sanford High School. He worked as a licensed mechanic at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Following retirement from the shipyard, Bob worked in the maintenance department of the Sanford School System.
Bob had a love of auto racing, dogs, and toy making. Bob was frequently found in his woodshop creating the next model of wooden toys.
He is survived by his brother, T Doiron and his wife, Susan of Sanford; his nephew, Matthew and his wife Jenni of New Milford, Conn., his niece, Kathryn of Sanford; his great nieces, Jensen of Andover, Mass. and Kelsey DiSalvo and her husband Joe from Buckfield; his best friends, Ty Pombriant and Deb Smith.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Notre Dame Chapel in Alfred. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.
Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in his memory to:
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US-1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Journal Tribune on July 2, 2019