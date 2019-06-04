Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Memorial service 11:00 AM chapel at Laurel Hill Cemetery Saco , ME View Map Interment Following Services Laurel Hill Cemetery Saco , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Robert "Bob" G. Boucher, 76, longtime resident of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, at The Landing in Saco, Maine, after battling Alzheimer's for several years.Bob was born on May 7, 1943, in Biddeford, Maine, to parents, Desire and Juliette Boucher. He grew up working in his parents grocery store and graduated from St. Louis Catholic School. After serving in the Army overseas he moved to Lowell, Mass., where he met Deborah Matthews while working at Courier Citizen in Chelmsford. They were married in June 1973. The family relocated back to Biddeford in 1979.Among his favorite things, Bob enjoyed learning about and working on Apple computers. Since high school, Bob had a subscription to Time magazine and would read it cover to cover every month. He also worked very hard on improvements and renovations to his home and on the apartment buildings he owned in Biddeford. He loved cats and had several cherished felines over the years. He was an original employee at MEMIC when the company opened in 1993 in Portland, Maine. He loved attending rock concerts such as Bonnie Raitt, Paul Simon, U2, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, and saw Janis Joplin perform in the '60s. As late as three years prior to his death, Bob planned trips for he and his brothers. He enjoyed his trip to the Ford museum in Michigan and the last trip was to the Shelburne Museum in Vermont. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Bob's wife, Debbie, passed away in 2009, and he missed her every day.His daughter, Lauren, her husband, Joshua Lowell; his grandchild, Gwendolyn; his two brothers, Ronald and Daniel Boucher; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins survive him.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on June 8, 2019, at the chapel at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine. Interment will immediately follow the service. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. To express condolences on line please visit www.hopememorialchapel.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk, Mainewww.animal Published in Journal Tribune from June 4 to June 5, 2019

