Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Biddeford , ME

BIDDEFORD - Robert J. Dumas, 93, of Biddeford, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Robert was born on May 1, 1926, son of Wilfrid and Celestrina (Pomerleau) Dumas in St. Come de Beauce, PQ, Canada.



Robert grew up in Canada where he met his wife Laure-Yvette Poulin. They were married on June 29, 1950. He moved to Biddeford in 1964. Robert worked for 18 years at Saco Tanning Corporation, and eight years with Pepperell Manufacturing Corporation before he retired in 1991.



Robert was active in the Biddeford Senior Citizens and St. Jean Baptiste de Bienfaisance. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and socializing with his friends and family. In later years he enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles for hours on end at Wardwell and St. Andre's. Robert was a kind, generous, caring man who loved unconditionally. He showed his daughters and those who cared for him how to live life by his example.



Robert is survived by four daughters, Luce Loper (David), Pauline Menard (Roger), Lili Zappia (John) and Francine Dube; siblings, Irma, Lucien, Eva, Eliane, Denise, Jean, Annette, Gilles and Carmelle; grandchildren, Glen, Benjamin, Amy, Joey, Kevin, Valerie, Kayla, and Ashlynn; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Oceanna, Danielle, Eleanor, Keagan, and Emily; and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Laure-Yvette in 2013; siblings, Conrad, Michel, Marie-Berthe, Helene, Jeanne and Candide.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at both Wardwell and St. Andre's Health Care for taking such great care of him in the last six years.



Visiting Hours will be 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Robert's name to the



Saco Food Pantry



P.O. Box 246



Saco, ME 04072



