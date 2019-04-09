SANFORD - Robert J. Labbe, 86, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1932 to Albert and Marion (Verrier) Labbe in Lyman, but grew up and attended school in Biddeford.

Beginning at very young age, Bob worked three jobs to help provide for his family while his father's health was failing. Being the only son, they had a very special relationship. It was during this time that he began working on cars. From then on, he was an auto mechanic, and worked in his shop, after working his regular job during the day. He would always help friends and family with their cars, so much that he would recognize people not by their names, but what they drove.

His fulltime career was as a millwright at various places such as Pioneer Plastic, Simplex Wire and Cable, and Kidder Press.

Robert was a communicant of St. Ignatius Church in Sanford.

He was also a life member of Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, in Springvale.

Robert and his wife loved to entertain for family and friends by having parties. Referring to themselves as the Labbe Day Saints, he and his family would go out to eat after Sunday Mass. He was a loving husband and father, and will be dearly missed.

He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Anita Labbe, his parents, and a sister, Jeanne Labbe.

Survivors include a daughter Claire Brown; a son Paul R. Labbe; daughters, Diane Gilpatrick and Helen Bouchard; sons, Michael D. Labbe and his wife Patricia, and Daniel R. Labbe and his wife Denise, all of Sanford; grandchildren Tracy Henry, James Brown, Daniel Labbe, David Labbe, Shane Gilpatrick, Shannon Violette, Brian Bouchard, Amy Lalime, Benjamin Labbe Aaron Labbe, Amanda Sparanza, and Anthony Labbe; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Saucier, and Theresa Sheppard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimers's Association, 383 US RT 1 #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.