SACO - Robert J. Nichols, 86, of Saco, passed away early Tuesday morning on March 19, 2019, at St. Andre Healthcare in Biddeford.

He was born in Manhattan, New York on Aug. 27, 1932, a son of Peter and Ruth (Hilgeman) Nichols. Living in various sections of New York City, he attended many schools and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, Class of 1952.

One week after high school Robert was in basic training for the United States Navy in Bainbridge, Maryland. He served from 1952 to 1956, in the Navy's Amphibious Squadron known as "the gator Navy," on two LST's, the 391 & 279 and also the APA USS RENVILLE 227.

After his service, he was employed for 14 years as a long-haul driver for US Extrusions in Woodbury, Long Island and later for Kaiser Aluminum and Davidson Aluminum.

While out on a date one night at a bowling alley, he met the love of his life, Flora, through mutual friends. They were married on April 12, 1958, and spent 60 years together, 20 of them living on Long Island, New York. In 1995, they retired and moved to Saco.

In Saco, their new life began. One life-changing event for Robert and the Saco community was his involvement with the Saco Food Pantry. He volunteered, became the President and served for over 20 years. This mission became his passion. He was driven to do good for his new community bringing many new friends as well as extending a helping hand to those in need.

Mr. Nichols was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Flora (Werner) Nichols on Oct. 6, 2018.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Nichols, his brother Charles Wilkinson and his wife Anne, 16 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews, all who will miss him greatly.

He will be remembered for his generosity, good humor and strong work ethic.

At the family's request, if desired, please wear flannel to the visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saco Food Pantry, P.O. Box 246, Saco, ME. 04072, or to St. Andre Healthcare Facility Memory Garden, 407 Pool Street, Biddeford, ME. 04005.