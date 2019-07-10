BIDDEFORD - Robert Joseph Danis, 91, of Saco, Maine passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at the Southern Maine Medical Center. He was born in Saco, Maine on April 16, 1928, the son of Joseph and Georgianna (Corriveau) Danis. He attended Thornton Academy. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his military service, he worked for Bates Manufacturing as a Foreman for 15 years. Robert was a graduate of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program. He went to work for many years as a General Foreman at the Navy Yard and retired in 1986. Robert enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, gardening and going to auctions, but especially loved spending time with his large family.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Bertha Grenier Danis. He is survived by two daughters, Louise M. Morris and her husband, Steven, of Waterboro and Roberta Samborski and her husband, Robert of Wells; and a son, Robert E. Danis and his wife, Debra, of Sanford; two sisters, Constance Vadnais of Saco and Laurette Whitehurst of Waterboro; eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cote Funeral Home Chapel 87 James St., Saco, Maine. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine.
In lieu of flowers donations
can be made to the
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be given to the family.
Published in Journal Tribune on July 10, 2019