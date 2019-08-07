Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Milliken. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Robert Milliken, 80, of Biddeford, died unexpectedly after a short illness Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. He was born in Biddeford, March 18, 1939, the only child of Clayton and Blanche (Arel) Milliken.



Robert was educated locally, graduating from St. Louis High School in the class of 1957. He enlisted in the Navy, serving in the 7th Fleet in the western Pacific from 1957 until 1962.



On June 24, 1967 he married Rita Payheur at St. Andre's Church.



He was an electrician by trade, working at Maremont / Saco-Defense, at Pratt and Whitney, and later with several local electrical contractors.



As a younger man he had enjoyed bowling at the Pastime Lanes. He also enjoyed reading, he loved nature and this country's natural wonders, and he loved the New England Patriots.



He was preceded in death by Rita his wife of 51 years, on Sept. 8, 2018.



Surviving are his son, Russell Milliken and wife, Maria and their sons, Matthew and Alexander; and daughter, Laura Milliken of Weymouth, Mass.



Visiting hours will 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, August 9 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



