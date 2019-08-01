OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Robert R. "Bob" Cote, 88, of Old Orchard Beach, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford. Complete obituary details will appear in the Friday edition of the newspaper.
Visiting hours will be 3-7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019