Robert R. "Bob" Cote (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. "Bob" Cote.
Service Information
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME
04005
(207)-282-6300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Biddeford, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Robert R. "Bob" Cote, 88, of Old Orchard Beach, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford. Complete obituary details will appear in the Friday edition of the newspaper.

Visiting hours will be 3-7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.