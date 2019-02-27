Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Landry.

BIDDEFORD - Robert R. Landry, 80, of Biddeford, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at St. Andre's Health Care Facility following a short illness.

He was born April 10, 1938 in Biddeford son of Patrick and Laurence (Paul) Landry. He was educated locally and was a 1956 graduate of St. Louis High School.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

On May 20, 1961 he married Claire Annette Thibeault in St. Joseph Church.

He had worked as a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for over 30 years. After retiring from the Navy Yard, he worked at Thornton Academy and Thornton Middle School for another 23 years.

He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's (now Good Shepherd) Parish and had been a member and past president of St. Louis Alumni Association.

He enjoyed worldwide travel, working in his garden, local music and theater. He was a dedicated supporter of athletics and activities of all his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and regularly attended hockey, softball, football, basketball, track meets and cheering events.

He is survived by Claire, his wife of 57 years; children Nancy Bell of Ohio, Daniel Landry of Groton, Massachusetts, Robyn Lariviere and husband Ralph of Arundel, Kristie Landry of Biddeford, and Gary Landry and wife Holli of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren Heather Forgea and husband Tyler, Brad Bell, Sarah Broadstone, Bryan Bell and wife Elizabeth, and Ericka Lariviere and partner Cassandra Collin; great-grandchildren Kylie Coon, Jaelynn Broadstone, Ella Bell, and Tyler J. Forgea; a sister Aline Belisle and husband Ronny of Biddeford; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow in the Hope chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the St Louis Alumni scholarship Fund, PO Box 493 Biddeford, Maine 04005 https://sites.google.com/site/stlouisalumnibiddeford/home or the St. James School Scholarship Fund 25 Graham St., Biddeford, ME 04005 https://www.sjsbiddeford.org/.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.