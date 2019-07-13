WATERBORO - Roger " Poppa Smurf" Bellefeuille Sr., 67, of New Dam Road, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Biddeford, Oct. 18, 1951, the son of Robert and Phyllis Roberge Bellefeuille. Roger attended local schools which included Trade High School in Springfield, Mass.
He worked for over 28 years as a supervisor for West Point Stevens Textile. Roger enjoyed 4 wheeling, hunting, fishing and working on automobiles. He and his family also enjoyed snowmobiling and were members of the Ossipee Mountain Snowmobile Club.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Perillo Bellefeuille of Waterboro; two sons, Roger A. Bellefeuille Jr. of Old Orchard Beach and Scott Bellefeuille of Waterboro; four brothers, Robert Bellefeuille of Springfield, Mass., Paul Bellefeuille of Monson, Mass., Ronald Bellefeuille of Lewiston and Phillip Bellefeuille of Waterboro; and a grandchild, Haley R. Bellefeuille.
Friends and relatives may attend at time of sharing, Saturday 11 a.m., July 27, at his residence at 395 New Dam Road, Waterboro.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco.
Published in Journal Tribune on July 13, 2019