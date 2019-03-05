BIDDEFORD - Roger H. Binette, 76, of Biddeford, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Southridge Living Center.

He was born Nov. 13, 1942 in Biddeford, a son of Armand and Leda (Chenard) Binette and was educated locally.

Mr. Binette served in the U.S. Air Force.

On May 1, 1965, He married Carol Ann Gendron at St. Joseph Church.

He was employed as a machine operator at Volk Packaging for 25 years.

As a young man, he enjoyed golfing.

Preceding him in death were his son, Douglas Binette in 1999 and sister, Claire L'Heureux in 2014.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann Binette; a daughter Cheryl Hayes and her husband Charles; a son Michael Binette, all of Biddeford; five grandchildren Corey, Joshua, Nicole, Cody and Gracie; four great-grandchildren: Lillian, Griffin, Elliot and Carson; two brothers Francis and Gerard Binette; daughter–in–law Faedra Binette; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8 in St. Anne's Chapel of St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to : The , New England Division, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.