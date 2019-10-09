Roger R. Jalbert (1937 - 2019)
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME
04072
(207)-284-4464
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
271 Main St.
Saco, ME
SACO - Roger R. Jalbert, 82, of Saco, died Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 20, 1937, the son of Philippe and Lucienne Legendre Jalbert.

Roger proudly served our country in the United States Coast Guard. After his military service, he worked as an electrician for 35 years. He then became the electrical code enforcement officer for the city of Biddeford and held that position for 10 years.  Roger married Priscilla Paquette. He was a member of Good Sheppard Parish. In his spare time, Roger was an avid golfer.  He also enjoyed his time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Renald Jalbert.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla of Saco; a son, Kevin Jalbert and his wife, Patti of Waterboro, a daughter, Ann Deprey of Saco; and his grandchildren, Adam, Tyler, Noah, Toni, Michael, and Amanda.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate a memorial service on Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St. Saco. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. 

On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory can be made to the

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074  
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
