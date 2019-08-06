PARSONSFIELD - Roland Wilfred Olin, 57, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at his home in Parsonsfield.
He was born in Biddeford, Maine, on June 15, 1962. He was the son of the late Richard C. Olin and Rita F. Olin.
Roland worked for the Biddeford School Deptment for 30-plus years in maintenance and custodial positions.
Roland enjoyed drinking, playing his drums and music. He also enjoyed building his home with family and friends.
Roland is survived by his three children, Roland, Crystal and Samantha, along with his grandchildren, and his girlfriend, Sherry. Roland is also survived by his brother, Richard and two sisters, Tina and Melissa, and their spouses, along with several nieces and nephews.
Please take suicidal thoughts seriously and take the time to assist potentially suicidal individuals that may be trying to reach out for help.
At a request from Roland, there will be no services and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019