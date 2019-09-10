Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Alan Fournier. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Saco , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Ronald Alan Fournier, 71 of Saco passed away at Maine Medical Center on Sept. 5, 2019, from injuries sustained in a tragic motor vehicle accident on August 1. He was surrounded by the love of his daughter, sisters and brother-in-law as he joined his parents in God's heavenly kingdom.



Ronald was born June 2, 1948, in Biddeford. The only son of Alcime L. and Theresa J. Berry Fournier. He grew up on Roebuck Avenue in Saco, a neighborhood he cherished. He often said that Roebuck Avenue was "the best", as were the lifelong friends he made growing up there, especially Raymond Bilodeau, who died while in the military. Raymond's picture remains in Ron's wallet to this day. Best buddies, Bobby Bilodeau and Conrad Letellier were at Ron's bedside during the fight for his life and were of great comfort to the family. Ron attended Notre Dame School and Church, graduating from Thornton Academy in 1967.



He and his first wife, Carol Dagesse welcomed their only daughter, Stacey with much joy and happiness. Stacey was, to him, the most beautiful girl in the world and he would sing that song to her often. As she grew, she also became his favorite "brat", a title he once gave to his younger sister. One of his proudest moments was walking his baby girl down the aisle on her wedding day. Ron was meant to be a father as he loved kids, all kids, as was shown when he made sure his mom included lots of candy in his care packages for the Vietnamese kids during his tour in Vietnam.



Ron lived a life of service to his country and community beginning with his enlistment in the United States Air Force in 1967. His military service included a tour in Vietnam, stationed mainly at Tan Son Nhut and Phu Cat air bases where he had many "brothers in arms" and formed a lifelong bond with John Lemons of Aledo Texas. As with many vets of the Vietnam war, the young man left Vietnam, but Vietnam never left the young man. He suffered for many years from PTSD as well as the residual effects of Agent Orange. Upon honorable discharge from the military, he continued to be of service to his local community as an EMT with the Biddeford Fire Department starting in 1972. He eventually moved to the ladder truck and became known as "Towerman" until his retirement in July 2, 2008. It was a proud moment for him to be able to escort "the best date in town", his mom to that night of honor. He treasured his time as a fire fighter and all the many friends made during that time. He joked that being the only Saco boy and T.A Trojan supporter in the sea of avid Tiger fans was not an easy "job", especially during the battle of the bridge, when good natured pranks regularly took place.



Uncle Ronnie was an involved uncle to his young nieces as well, always present for life's special moments and a regular at their sports events as well as slipping them a few bucks. While attending Little League games of his niece, Stephanie, he met and formed a wonderful bond with the Amoroso family in Portland, especially with the youngest daughter, Debbie, who was a great comfort to Stacey during Ron's time in the hospital.



He married a second time to Stacey Nicholas of Saco and the family remained fondly in his thoughts over the years.



Ron was the quintessential overprotective brother to his sisters, who deeply loved him and are devastated by his tragic loss.



Ron loved his Patriots and would call his daughter before every game. He loved music, especially the rock and roll of his generation, especially Elvis. He loved his dog, Max, brook fishing and his Harley.



He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Ann and son-in-law, James "Jim" Cote of Lyman, sisters, Ann Marie and Normand Guay of Waterboro and Debra and Ralph Ferrante of Portland; his nieces, Angela, Michelle, Pamela, Stephanie, Jill and Ashley; and several great-nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend Karen Lord of Waterboro.



Visiting hours will 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



