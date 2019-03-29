Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald R. Toussaint.

BIDDEFORD - Ronald "Ronnie" Rene Toussaint, 63, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on March 26, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare.

He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 12, 1955, son to the late Roland and Lorraine (Lajoie) Toussaint.

Ronnie received his education through the Saco school department and University of Maine Fort Kent. He lived in California with his wife, Maria, for 15 years until moving back to Biddeford to be closer to family and friends. Shortly after his return he began his 20-year career with Volk Packaging. Volk published a statement on their Facebook page saying, "he took on many responsibilities and did them all well, earning him the Benjamin Volk Award for Excellence."

Ronnie, with the energy of a teenager, was always on the go and always busy; unable to leave anything he started unfinished. He could often be found playing rock n' roll on his bass guitar or building any number of things in his woodworking shop – and in quieter times, he wielded a pen or pencil to defeat the daily newspaper crossword and Sudoku puzzles; often times with ease.

His intelligence and sense of humor matched only by his kindness. With a heart of gold, Ronnie loved with the fire of a thousand suns and didn't have an enemy in the world. He will be missed by many.

Ronnie is survived by the love of his life, wife of 37 years, Maria Wingfield Toussaint; his brother, Roland Toussaint; his sisters, Lynn Benavides, Linda Bolduc and Sandra Bastille as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Sunday, March 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be at a later date.

To view Ronnie's memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com