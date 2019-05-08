BIDDEFORD - Rose Irène Gagné, 77, of Biddeford, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough.

She was born Jan. 15, 1942 in Biddeford, a daughter of Rudolphe and Rose E. (Blanchette) Trottier and was a graduate of the former St. Andre's High School.

On June 21, 1969, she married Robert R. Gagné at St. Andre's Church

Rose had been employed at National Semiconductor and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Gagné, on Feb. 18, 2018.

Surviving are two daughters, Carmen I. Roy and husband David of Lyman and Celeste M. Gagné -Descoteaux and husband Shawn of Biddeford; a son Richard R. Gagné of Arundel; seven grandchildren, Janelle Boisvert, Austin Gagné, Brianna Gagné, Chase Boisvert, Tyler Gagné, Alec Descoteaux and Ariana Descoteaux; three step-grandchildren, Melynda Roy, Lucas Roy and Alan Roy; two brothers, Rudolphe "Raymond" Trottier and wife Elaine and Armand Trottier and wife Gloria; a sister Lucille Cote and husband Robert, all of Biddeford; and several nieces and nephews.

There were no visiting hours. Funeral services were private. Burial was in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements were by Hope Memorial Chapel.

