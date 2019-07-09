Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Roy O. Wermenchuk, 85, of Biddeford died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough. He was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Woodstock, Maine, the son of Joseph R. and Bernice (Verrill) Wermenchuk and attended schools there and at Gould Academy.



Mr. Wermenchuk served with the U.S. Army as a radar technician for the Nike missile anti-aircraft defense system during the



On July 2, 1960, he married Marguerite Cote at St. John's Church in Rumford and moved to Biddeford, Maine to start a new career and family.



Roy was employed at the former St. Francis College and the University of New England in the maintenance department. While there he earned the respect of the Franciscan fathers, faculty and students alike where they honored him more than once with yearbook dedications. He retired from there in 1997.



He belonged to the American Legion, enjoyed sky diving, spending time on the Saco River, fishing trips to the Allagash, driving with his family through the White Mountains, vacationing in Aruba, fixing and tinkering with just about anything that needed repair, was a collector of all kinds of odds and ends, built contraptions that amused himself or entertained others, attended many Brew festivals with his Niece and her family, and as a young man loved to waterski and hand build box kites from scratch.



Preceding him in death: an infant daughter, Nadine; his parents; three sisters, Jessie, Dot and Cookie and one brother, Bob; and brothers-in-law, Ted Young and Ernest Therrien.



He is survived by: His overly doting wife of 59 years, Marguerite Wermenchuk; two beautiful and mischievous daughters: Bunny Wermenchuk of Biddeford and Sam Ajanaku of Lowell, Mass; one dedicated and equally mischievous son: Dale Wermenchuk along with his trusted and caring wife, Donna, of Saco; and their two above average children: Emilee and Thomas Wermenchuk. Two nieces: Patricia Boston of Biddeford with her husband Dennis and their two sons, Timothy and Zachary with his wife, Emily.



Dori Young who lives in Sanford along with her partner Victor Poulin; one nephew: Scott Young and his wife, Janice Young, of Waterboro, Maine; and a large extended family through marriage and loyal and valued friendships.



Visiting hours will be 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at the funeral home. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations, either online or directly to the family, be made in their name so that they may honor the care givers at New England Cancer Center and Pine Point care facility who cared for and showed such great compassion to a proud man who helped so many in his life but had a strong dislike for being helped.



BIDDEFORD - Roy O. Wermenchuk, 85, of Biddeford died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough. He was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Woodstock, Maine, the son of Joseph R. and Bernice (Verrill) Wermenchuk and attended schools there and at Gould Academy.Mr. Wermenchuk served with the U.S. Army as a radar technician for the Nike missile anti-aircraft defense system during the Korean Conflict On July 2, 1960, he married Marguerite Cote at St. John's Church in Rumford and moved to Biddeford, Maine to start a new career and family.Roy was employed at the former St. Francis College and the University of New England in the maintenance department. While there he earned the respect of the Franciscan fathers, faculty and students alike where they honored him more than once with yearbook dedications. He retired from there in 1997.He belonged to the American Legion, enjoyed sky diving, spending time on the Saco River, fishing trips to the Allagash, driving with his family through the White Mountains, vacationing in Aruba, fixing and tinkering with just about anything that needed repair, was a collector of all kinds of odds and ends, built contraptions that amused himself or entertained others, attended many Brew festivals with his Niece and her family, and as a young man loved to waterski and hand build box kites from scratch.Preceding him in death: an infant daughter, Nadine; his parents; three sisters, Jessie, Dot and Cookie and one brother, Bob; and brothers-in-law, Ted Young and Ernest Therrien.He is survived by: His overly doting wife of 59 years, Marguerite Wermenchuk; two beautiful and mischievous daughters: Bunny Wermenchuk of Biddeford and Sam Ajanaku of Lowell, Mass; one dedicated and equally mischievous son: Dale Wermenchuk along with his trusted and caring wife, Donna, of Saco; and their two above average children: Emilee and Thomas Wermenchuk. Two nieces: Patricia Boston of Biddeford with her husband Dennis and their two sons, Timothy and Zachary with his wife, Emily.Dori Young who lives in Sanford along with her partner Victor Poulin; one nephew: Scott Young and his wife, Janice Young, of Waterboro, Maine; and a large extended family through marriage and loyal and valued friendships.Visiting hours will be 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at the funeral home. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations, either online or directly to the family, be made in their name so that they may honor the care givers at New England Cancer Center and Pine Point care facility who cared for and showed such great compassion to a proud man who helped so many in his life but had a strong dislike for being helped. Published in Journal Tribune on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close