WELLS - Rudolphe R. Couture, 90, of Old Orchard Beach died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Avita of Wells.

He was born Oct. 22, 1928 in Biddeford, a son of Lucien and Ovina (Picard) Couture and was educated locally.

Rudy served in the U.S. Navy and was employed as an electrician at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for over 30 years. He also owned and operated several businesses during his working years including Rudy's Market and Rachel's Laundromat (Rudy always told Rachel he would put her name in lights).

In his free time, Rudy enjoyed card playing, golfing, boating, making puzzles and joking with family and friends. Most of all he loved being a grandfather. Rudy was also a member of the Biddeford & Saco Country Club and the St. Louis Alumni Association.

In his retirement years he enjoyed tinkering with carpentry, electronics and welding.

Rudy leaves behind his wife of 66 years Rachel (Morin) Couture of Biddeford along with his three children, Mike Couture, (his wife Dede), Janice Couture all of Old Orchard Beach and Bruce Couture (his partner, Marcel Gagnon) of Sanford. He will be missed by granddaughters Brooke L. Cambridge (Sweet Pea), who knew him as "pepere" and Michaela Couture. He is survived by brothers Edward Couture of Saco and Roland Couture of Scarborough and many nieces and nephews

Visiting Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

Donations in memory of Rudolphe may be made to: , 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.