KENNEBUNK - Sally H. Christie, 75, of Kennebunk, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, following a brief illness. She was born in Brockton, Mass., a daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Christie) Hayes. Sally grew up in Brockton, graduating from Brockton High School. She attended college in Worcester, Mass.



Sally was a realtor for many years, first at Ravis Real Estate in Connecticut. She then owned and operated Ocean Port Realty in Kennebunkport for 12 years. She was a member of the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, and the Maine Association of Realtors for many years.



Sally was an avid gardener, loved boating and fishing and certainly cooking! She also enjoyed traveling the East Coast on the family boat, loved the ocean and her winter home in Placida, Fla., especially fishing in the bay.



She was predeceased by her father and mother; her sister, Joey; and husband, John Creney of Cape Cod.



Survivors include her loving husband and companion of 47 years, Chuck Christie of Kennebunk; her sons, Gus Pinney of Ellington, Conn., Sam Pinney and wife Tracy of Somers, Conn., Chris Christie of Sanford, her daughters, Sarah Harrigan and husband Rich of Vernon, Conn., Lynn Christie Rookey of Simsbury, Conn., Susan Christie of Abbington, Mass.; a sister, Nancy Sununu and husband John of Hampton Falls, N.H.; granddaughters, Alex Sanborn and husband Shawn of North Waterboro, Mass., Tegan Christie of Scarborough along with many other loving grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to







262 Danny Thomas Place



Memphis, TN 38105



or to



Friends of Hope Cemetery & Woods



P.O. Box 1550



Kennebunk, ME 04043







