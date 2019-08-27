Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Amergian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANFORD - Sandra L. Amergian, 79, formerly of Sanford, died August 6, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born Jan. 9, 1940 in Portland, a daughter of Lawrence and Louise (Turgeon) Rumery and was educated in Portland and California schools.



She had worked as a certified nursing assistant and also as a receptionist in medical offices.



Sandra was a member of The Pleasant Free Baptist Church in Springvale. She enjoyed doing handcrafts and time with her family.



Surviving are two sons, Brett Branam and wife Margaret of Buxton, Kevin Day and wife Donna of Biddeford, one daughter, Lorraine Fecteau and husband Gilles of Acton; two sisters, Linda Lew of Sanford and Katherine Butkiewicus and husband Richard of Morris, N.Y.; three granddaughters, one grandson; many great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 10 a.m., August 31, at The Pleasant Free Baptist Church in Springvale. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.



