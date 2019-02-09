SPRINGVALE -Sandra Marie O'Brien, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7.

Sandra was born on Aug. 28, 1949 in Sanford and graduated St. Ignatius High School in 1968. It was at a high school dance that she met Richard O'Brien. They fell in love and were married shortly afterward. They were inseparable for the next 51 years and were just as much in love as when they first met. Together they enjoyed gardening, fishing, taking long walks, traveling and watching Patriots Games. She loved her Patriots!

She was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Alida Morgan. She was the cherished wife of Richard (Obie), adored mother of Brenda O'Brien Bee of Winthrop, Massachusetts, Jason O'Brien and his fiancée Mandie Geoffroy of Rochester, New Hampshire, Jessica O'Brien and her husband Richard Mercer of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Luke O'Brien of Springvale, she was the loving grandmother to Jared Black, Shelly O'Brien, Johnathan Drury, and Christopher, Lilian, Daniel and Thomas Bee.

She also leaves behind her brother Richard Morgan and his wife Pam of North Berwick, sister Elaine Smith and her partner Gary of Wells, and brother Steven Morgan and his wife Candy of Florida.

We will all miss her smile, sense of humor, cooking, thoughtfulness and loving nature.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St. in Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the at The 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

