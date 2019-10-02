ARUNDEL -
Scott Marcotte, 50, of Arundel passed away unexpected at his home Sept. 22, 2019.
He is survived by his fiancé Michelle Ball; son Andrew Marcotte, stepson Ryan Desmond; mom and dad Roland and Barbara Decelles; brothers Mark and Steve Marcotte, a sister Robin Eliser; his furbaby Chopper; and two best friends Dorrance Crocker and Donna Hirth.
Scott loved fishing, woodworking, cars and camping. He was a great dad, son, fiance and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
A cremation was done by Advantage Funeral of Portland. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
We love and miss you so much Batman!
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019