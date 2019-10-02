Scott Marcotte 

Obituary
ARUNDEL -

Scott Marcotte, 50, of Arundel passed away unexpected at his home Sept. 22, 2019.  

He is survived by his fiancé Michelle Ball; son Andrew Marcotte, stepson Ryan Desmond; mom and dad Roland and Barbara Decelles; brothers Mark and Steve Marcotte, a sister Robin Eliser; his furbaby Chopper; and two best friends Dorrance Crocker and Donna Hirth.

Scott loved fishing, woodworking, cars and camping.  He was a great dad, son, fiance and friend.  He will be missed by all that knew him.

A cremation was done by Advantage Funeral of Portland.  A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

We love and miss you so much Batman!
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
