Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LYMAN - Sherman L Thyng, 76, of Lyman, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 16, 1943 in Portland to Grover and Vergie (Newcomb) Thyng.



On April 20, 1963, Sherman married his wife, Patience Stanley, in Kennebunk and went on to raise four children together. Sherman was a self-employed paving contractor and the founder of Thyng Paving until his retirement in 2004. In his spare time, he loved to ride his golf cart, spend time with his family and friends, and many other family activities.



Preceding him in death were 11 brothers and sisters.



Sherman is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patience; three sons, Thomas and his wife Sherri Thyng of Waterboro, James and his wife Kristina Thyng of Lyman, and Sherman Jr. and his wife Lisa Thyng of Lyman, one daughter, Sarah Thyng and her significant other Mark Bureau of Lyman; three sisters, Barbara Burns of Alfred, Ruth Andrews of Kennebunk, and Gloria and her husband Kenneth Foss of Zephyr Hills, Fla., one brother, John and his wife Claudette Thyng of Kennebunk; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hope Memorial Chapel, Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



LYMAN - Sherman L Thyng, 76, of Lyman, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 16, 1943 in Portland to Grover and Vergie (Newcomb) Thyng.On April 20, 1963, Sherman married his wife, Patience Stanley, in Kennebunk and went on to raise four children together. Sherman was a self-employed paving contractor and the founder of Thyng Paving until his retirement in 2004. In his spare time, he loved to ride his golf cart, spend time with his family and friends, and many other family activities.Preceding him in death were 11 brothers and sisters.Sherman is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patience; three sons, Thomas and his wife Sherri Thyng of Waterboro, James and his wife Kristina Thyng of Lyman, and Sherman Jr. and his wife Lisa Thyng of Lyman, one daughter, Sarah Thyng and her significant other Mark Bureau of Lyman; three sisters, Barbara Burns of Alfred, Ruth Andrews of Kennebunk, and Gloria and her husband Kenneth Foss of Zephyr Hills, Fla., one brother, John and his wife Claudette Thyng of Kennebunk; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hope Memorial Chapel, Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close