ALFRED - Shirley J. Wyman, 82, of Alfred, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. She was born June 11, 1937, in Biddeford, the daughter of Zenal and Elinor (Provencal) Maksut and was educated in Saco schools.



Preceding her in death was her husband of 56 years, George Wyman.



She is survived by two children, Barbara Wyman and Robert Wyman Sr. and wife Brenda all of Alfred; four grandchildren, Robert Wyman, Jr. and partner Tony Hall of Raymond, N.H., Bobbie L. Cessario and husband Nick of Limerick, Gage Lebeuf of Waltham, Mass., Billy Wyman of Alfred; four great-grandchildren, Sophie, Deakon, Tucker and Finn Cessario; a brother, Raymond Maksut of Saco, Jim and wife Deb Maksut and their family of Saco. During Jim's younger years he spent time living with his Aunt Shirley and her family. Shirley always held a special place in her heart for him as he did for her.



She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who touched many lives while caring for others. She was dedicated to her family and devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.



Shirley's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Joseph Wight, Jr. and the staff of Gosnell Hospice House for the care and compassion shown to Shirley during her illness.



There will be no visiting hours. A private Celebration of Life will take place later this summer. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 80 Elm St., Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



