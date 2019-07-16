SACO - Shirley Thompson, 83, of Hall Ave., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the St. Andres Healthcare Facility in Biddeford. She was born in Biddeford Oct. 4, 1935 the daughter of Stanley and Bessie Fogg Merrill.
Shirley attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. She married Clinton Thompson and moved to Florida where she was employed as a phone operator.
Upon his return from his service in Japan, they moved to Oklahoma. She and her husband stayed at various air force bases until his retirement in 1977. They returned to the Saco area and Shirley served on the Thornton Academy Alumni Board.
She enjoyed gambling, bingo, cards and her dogs.
She is predeceased by her husband, Clinton Thompson in 1991.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Parker of Jonesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Chris, Bryan, Zachary, Cameron; and two great-grandchildren, Dane and Keatyn.
A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, Maine 04072
Published in Journal Tribune on July 16, 2019