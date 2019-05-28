BIDDEFORD - Solange Morneau, 84, formerly of Biddeford died Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 17, 1934 in St. Samuel (near Lac Megantic, PQ. Canada a daughter of Alphonse and Regina Belanger Roy. She came here as a youth and resided and was schooled in Saco.

On June 12, 1954 she married Richard J. "Dickie" Morneau in Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Saco.

Solange had been employed for several years in local textile mills.

She enjoyed the company of her children, playing Bingo and reading romance novels.

She was predeceased by Richard, her husband of 52 years, on July 2, 2006.

Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Morneau and wife Bambi and Douglas A. Morneau and wife Judy; four daughters, Linda I. Hussey and husband Phil, Debra N. Mitchell and husband John, Laurie-Ann B. Libby and husband Chris and Eileen Y. Morneau; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Seth, Erin, Cassie, Matthew, Alexandra, and Kristen; and five great-grandchildren, Bentley, Weston, Ava, Christian and Adeline.

Visiting Hours will 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

