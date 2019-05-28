Solange Morneau

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Solange Morneau.
Service Information
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME
04005
(207)-282-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Biddeford, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BIDDEFORD  - Solange Morneau, 84, formerly of Biddeford died Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 17, 1934 in St. Samuel (near Lac Megantic, PQ. Canada a daughter of Alphonse and Regina Belanger Roy.  She came here as a youth and resided and was schooled in Saco.

On June 12, 1954 she married Richard J. "Dickie" Morneau in Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Saco.

Solange had been employed for several years in local textile mills.

She enjoyed the company of her children, playing Bingo and reading romance novels.

She was predeceased by Richard, her husband of 52 years, on July 2, 2006.

Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Morneau and wife Bambi and Douglas A. Morneau and wife Judy; four daughters, Linda I. Hussey and husband Phil, Debra N. Mitchell and husband John, Laurie-Ann B. Libby and husband Chris and Eileen Y. Morneau; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Seth, Erin, Cassie, Matthew, Alexandra, and Kristen; and five great-grandchildren, Bentley, Weston, Ava, Christian and Adeline.

Visiting Hours will 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.   A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.  Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.