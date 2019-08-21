Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Prayer Service 5:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 186 Bradley St. Saco , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Soteria Cynthia Mantis, 88, of Biddeford died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Seal Rock Health Center in Saco. She was born Feb. 25, 1931 in Biddeford a daughter of Peter and Marika (Ifantides) Throumoulos. She was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School and Westbrook College.



Cynthia was a strong, independent businesswoman; with her sister, Stella, she owned and operated T. Sisters Market at Alfred and Pool Streets in Biddeford until 1981. She then worked in her family business, Truman Co.



She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the St. Fotini Society. In her younger days she had enjoyed bowling, cooking and hosting elegant parties. She was a gentle, loving mother who was loyal to family and friends. She was devoted to her Greek heritage and community; she loved to travel, especially to Greece.



Preceding her in death were her former husband, Peter; brothers, Paul Truman and his wife Kiki, and James Truman, and sister Stella Taliento and her husband, Albert, and brother-in-law, Arthur Danas.



She is survived by a daughter, Valerie Mantis and her husband, Jay O'Donnell of Dorchester, Mass.; two brothers, Plato Truman of Saco, Ted Truman and wife, Norma of Scarborough, one sister, Alice Danas of Lowell, Mass., sisters-in-law, Betty Spiliopoulos and Helen Truman; her godchild, Alison Truman; her stepson, Steve Mantis; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will 4 pm. to 7 p.m. (with a prayer service at 5 p.m.) on Thursday, August 22 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m. in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco. Burial will be in St. Demetrios Cemetery, Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either



St. Demetrios Church



or to



Dana Farber Cancer Institute,



https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2100&mfc_pref=T&2100.donation=form1



