BLUE HILL - Stafford Ray Emerton, 62, died Feb. 28, 2019 at a Blue Hill hospital.

He was born Jan. 14, 1957 in Blue Hill the son of Leo R. and Mildred L. (Carter) Emerton.

Stafford worked as a truck driver for many years in Fullerton, California. He moved back to Maine in 2006 and lived in Biddeford until moving home to Blue Hill in 2017. He was a NASCAR enthusiast. He enjoyed watching all sports and played in Dart and horseshoe leagues. He was a past member of the Am Vets of Biddeford.

Stafford is survived by his son Jeremiah Emerton and wife Jamie of Brooksville; a daughter Kristy Emerton of Blue Hill; his children's mother Peggy Snow of Brooksville; step-daughter Bonnie Francieur and husband David of Biddeford; five grandchildren; sister Sharon Holden and husband, Edward of Brooklin; two brothers, Sherwood Emerton of Millbrook, Alabama and Stacy Dean Emerton and wife Jane of Blue Hill; two nephews, Scott Holden and wife Kathy and Damon Black and wife Rebecca; and a niece Jennifer Jackson and husband Roderick.

Stafford was predeceased by his wife Lyla (Lavigne) Emerton of 31 years and his parents.

Interment will be at South Blue Hill Cemetery. If services are held they will be announced in the spring.

Those who desire may make contributions in Stanford's memory to the South Blue Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 613, Blue Hill, 04614.

Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St, Ellsworth.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com