BIDDEFORD - Stella T. Woodbury, 95, of Saco, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Biddeford.



She was born on Jan. 20, 1924, a daughter of George and Christine (Gregorakos) Trougakos. Stella attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1942. She also graduated from Beauty Cultural School and owned and operated her own salon for nearly 50 years.



Stella will be remembered as a loving aunt who loved her family. She will be sadly missed.



She was predeceased by her husband, John "Ben" Woodbury on June 10, 2016; her brother, Nicholas Trougakos; and one sister, Bessie Descoteaux.



She is survived by one sister, Alyce Burns, nephew, John Burns and his wife, Karen and their children, Ben, Grace and Henry. She is also survived by her niece, Beverly Libby and her husband, Richard and their children, Scott Libby and his wife, Susan, Mary-Bess Donovan and her husband, Keith and Tamara Desrochers and her husband, James.



She leaves behind great nieces and nephews, Althea Deasey, Katie Duross, Jeremy Lowell, Jessica Bentley, Christine Cantara, Jacob Parker, Chelsea Libby and Allison Price; one great-stepnephew, Greg Donovan and one great-stepniece, Rebecca Manikian. She leaves two sisters-in-law, Joyce Semagin and her son Randy and his wife, Grace, and Muriel Woodbury and her sons, Kenny and Davy; and her angels, Terri, Pauline, Dorothy, Marina and Missie.



She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.



Visiting will be from 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 19 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Demetrios Cemetery, 27 Cole Road, Biddeford. To view Stella's memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit



The family would like to thank the staff at St. Andre's Healthcare in Biddeford for all their care and support during Stella's time of need.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to



National Kidney



Foundation



c/o Maine Medical Center



22 Bramhall Street



Portland, ME 04102



