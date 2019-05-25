SACO - Stephen E. Graffam, 72, of Saco, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Maine Veteran's Memorial Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Saco on Aug. 17, 1946, a son of James and Eva (Wallingford) Graffam. He was educated at Sanford High School.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Steve was employed by Yudy's Tire in Biddeford for five years. He later worked for Saco Manufacturing and Woodworking for 14 years.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing. Trout fishing and salt water fishing were his favorites. He also liked working and being outdoors. The family has created many wonderful memories of the special times they had together. These memories will be held on to and cherished forever. He will be sadly missed.

Steve is survived by his wife of 48 years, Yvonne (Rheault) Graffam of Saco; two sons Michael Graffam and his wife Louise of Old Orchard Beach and Timothy Graffam and his wife Donna of Waterboro; one daughter Theresa Taylor and her husband Jack of Limerick; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is the youngest and the last of his family. He was predeceased by five brothers, Donald, Lewis, Hosea, Ralph and James and five sisters, Nannette, Vivian, Maggie, Norma and baby Phyllis.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco with Dr. Rev. Burton Howe offficiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery North in North Waterboro.

