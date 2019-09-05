Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Stuart Vincent Flavin Jr., 80, of Kennebunk, formerly of Newark, N.Y., died August 30, 2019 while doing what he loved, kayaking off from his beloved Goose Rocks Beach, where he served as a lifeguard during the fifties and sixties.



Stu was born Oct. 10, 1938 in Biddeford, a son of Stuart and Eleanor (Mahaney) Flavin. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from RPI. Stu worked in the aerospace industry and was President and general manager of Wright Components in Phelps, N.Y. As a person, who was very giving of his time, Stu served as president of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Board as well as serving on the boards of Rochester, N.Y., General Hospital and United Way in both Newark and Kennebunk. He was the past president of the Newark Country Club. Stu and his wife, Ellie (Watts) recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.



As an avid outdoorsman, Stu enjoyed hunting and fishing and the beauty of nature. He enjoyed his time as docent at Laudholm Farms and volunteered at the Animal Welfare Society. He had many interests including travel, woodworking, reading, Sudoku, crossword puzzles, sports, and especially, walking the beach with his beloved dogs, Rosie and Connor. Stu loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with them at Goose Rocks Beach.



Stu is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellie; his daughters, Kate (Mark) Badertscher and Beth Flavin, his son, Trip (Dawn Pelton) Flavin III; his brother, Dr. David P. (Catherine Casey) Flavin; his grandchildren, Stuart and Olivia Badertscher and Kaila and Torin Pelton-Flavin; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit on Sunday, September 8, from 1-3 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Following Stu's wishes, funeral services will be private.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Stu's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel.



Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to



Wells Reserve at Laudholm



342 Laudholm Farm Road



Wells, ME 04090



or



Animal Welfare Society



P.O. Box 43



West Kennebunk, ME 04094







