SANFORD - Theresa "Terry" DuBois, 85, passed away peacefully in her home, from pancreatic cancer, Tuesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Sanford on July 13, 1933, she was a daughter of Henry and Rose LeRoux.



Theresa graduated from Sanford High School in 1951. Shortly after, she met her husband, Donald DuBois. The two were engaged just 3-months later. They married May 16, 1952 and had a love that lasted over 60 years. A dedicated wife and mother, she raised five children while frequently moving in support of Donald's career as an engineer.



Theresa's biggest passion was her five children, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and their families.



She was happiest around friends and family. Theresa had great charisma and the endearing quality of making people feel important and loved. She had a joy of conversations, eating, shopping and a zest for life!



Theresa DuBois is predeceased by her husband Donald DuBois, sister Rita Nolette, brother Joseph LeRoux, stepsister Angel Beaudette and son John DuBois. She is survived by her sister Bea Campbell; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jean DuBois of Sonoma, Calif., her daughter, Debbie Powers of Wells, her daughter Donna DuBois Miller of York, her daughter and son-in-law Mona and James Downey of Cheshire, Conn.



The family thanks all of those who cared for her in her last days.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church,10 Payne St. Springvale, Maine.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale.



Condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to the Sanford Senior Center







